Titans Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Derrick Henry

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 03: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Ryan Tannehill #17 and Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans in action against the at MetLife Stadium on October 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Titans 27-24 in overtime. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Titans rookie running back Hassan Haskins is a big dude. Well, not when he's compared to his new teammate.

Haskins, the former Michigan star, checks in at 6-foot-1, weighing 220 pounds. That's a pretty big running back size, even in the NFL.

However, he's pretty small when compared to his new teammate: Derrick Henry.

“He’s big! I thought I was big," Haskins said of Henry this Tuesday.

At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, Henry could be playing almost any position on the football field. It's what makes him such an incredible player.

Last year in eight games, Henry carried the rock 219 times for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Titans are once again expecting big things out of the former Alabama star this upcoming season.

Haskins, meanwhile, is projected to get plenty of playing time backing up Henry later this fall.