The Titans Have Signed A Notable Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans have signed a new player to bolster their quarterback depth chart.

To counteract the loss of third-string QB Matt Barkley, who was signed off the practice squad by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, the Titans have signed veteran reserve QB Kevin Hogan.

Hogan will now operate as a practice-squad third-stringer behind starter Ryan Tannehill and second-year backup Logan Woodside.

#Titans sign QB Kevin Hogan to replace Matt Barkley, who signed with #Panthers. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 10, 2021

Hogan, a former fifth-round pick, hasn’t played in a regular-season NFL game in over four years. His last in-game action came during his first and only career start with the Cleveland Browns in 2017 (the year they famously went 0-16). Through that contest, he threw for 140 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 20/37 passing.

Since then, Hogan has bounced around through a few practice squads. After spending stints with Washington and Denver, the former Stanford QB ended up on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad in 2020.

“He has played in a lot of systems,” head coach Mike Vrabel said of Hogan, per Sports Illustrated. “I think he will be able to grasp what we are doing fairly quickly in case his services are needed. It is probably hard this late in the year to try and find guys who have played in this league. … Hopefully, he will have a grasp by the end of the week that if we need him, he will be available.”

The Titans will face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.