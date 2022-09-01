Titans Suffer Major Loss Days Before Start Of 2022 Season

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans suffered a massive blow to their defense on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Titans pass rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL during practice. He'll likely be out for the rest of the season.

Landry started opposite of Bud Dupree last season and put up some great numbers. He compiled 75 tackles (51 solo), 12 sacks, and one forced fumble.

For his career, he's racked up 256 tackles (164 solo), 31 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

This injury is new territory for Landry considering that he's only missed one game in his career.

This will now put more pressure on Rashad Weaver, who was Tennesee's fourth-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's likely going to get the bulk of the snaps next to Dupree with Landry out.

The Titans will open their regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Giants.