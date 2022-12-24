Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed

NASHVILLE - SEPTEMBER 12: General view of the American flag on the field before the NFL season opener between the Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders at LP Field on September 12, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Raiders 38-13. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans.

"I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.

His request comes as many in the area don't have power. Well, the NFL reportedly plans to honor that request. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the game will be delayed by one hour.

"NFL is pushing back the Texans-Titans kickoff by one hour to 2:02 pm ET due to the power outages in the Tennessee area," Schefter said.

The Titans and Texans were scheduled to face off at 1:00 p.m. ET. Now it looks like kickoff will be just an hour later.

We'll have the latest when it becomes available.