TJ Watt Has 1 'Simple' Goal For The 2022 Season

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after sacking Dustin Colquitt #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field on September 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2022 NFL season with some uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season. Just a few months later, the Steelers signed veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round.

Those two, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph, are competing for the starting role. No matter who starts at quarterback, star pass rusher T.J. Watt has a simple goal for the team: win a Super Bowl.

"We've got to win a Super Bowl. Simple as that," he said.

Watt tied the NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks during the 2022 season. He tied New York Giants legend Michael Strahan's record en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year for the first time.

He and the rest of the defense will have to play their best football if they want to make a run at a Super Bowl. With none of the quarterbacks locking down the starting job just yet, it's unclear what the offense will look like.