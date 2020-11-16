TJ Watt Had A Message For Joe Burrow After Today’s Game

The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow against the Steelers.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during their NFL game at Heinz Field on November 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers left a clear impression on Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday evening.

Burrow, who’s had a very promising rookie season in Cincinnati, had arguably the most-frustrating game of his first year on Sunday. The Bengals were crushed by the Steelers, 36-10, in Pittsburgh. Burrow did not play very well.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft completed just 21 of 40 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown. Burrow admitted following the loss that he didn’t play well.

“We’re in that game if I don’t suck in the second half. And I don’t suck a lot,” he admitted.

Steelers star T.J. Watt had a postgame message for Burrow.

“I think it’s very important to welcome quarterbacks in the AFC North in an appropriate way,” the All-Pro linebacker said, via Dejan Kovačević. “We know what Joe Burrow is. Their franchise quarterback. And we’re just trying to let him know what he can expect when he comes to Pittsburgh.”

Burrow, meanwhile, showed some respect to the Steelers defense.

“I think Pittsburgh did a good job of not hitting me too late. If they did, they kind of held me up and didn’t fall on me,” he said.

Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are scheduled to meet again on Dec. 21.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.