TJ Watt Pickleball Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Steelers all-pro pass rusher TJ Watt played some pickleball with a few of his teammates, plus a random fan.

A lady pulled up to North Park outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night and randomly started playing with Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Minkah Fitzpatrick while not knowing who any of them are.

She teamed up with Fitzpatrick for the final game and ended up beating Highsmith and Watt pretty convincingly before they all got a photo together.

The lady's daughter ended up posting a screenshot of the photo, plus the text her mom sent her after playing with the three Steelers players.

Watt himself even said that she was "serving the heat" all day.

Steelers fans had fun reacting to this awesome story.

Nat's mom can now brag about beating the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in pickleball for the rest of her life.