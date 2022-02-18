On Friday, former NFL player and current Fox Sports Radio host Rich Ohrnberger shared a wild report claiming that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had asked his brother, Jackson, and fiancee, Brittany Matthews, to refrain from attending any games in 2022.

Unsurprisingly, these reports have since been refuted.

Sources have reportedly told TMZ Sports that the conversation in which Mahomes called his loved ones a “distraction” and “bad for his brand” never happened.

Brittany’s sometimes over-the-top support and Jackson’s TikTok antics have made them the target for countless critics on social media. But it appears Mahomes is standing behind his family no matter what.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs QB called out the significant number of Twitter trolls who bashed Brittany for a recent video of the couple at a Texas Tech basketball game.

“Man people are weird… love you babe,” he wrote on Twitter.

Expect to see both Brittany and Jackson at Arrowhead Stadium for next year’s season opener.