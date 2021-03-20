TMZ Shares New Details Of Tigers Woods’ Car Accident

On Saturday afternoon, TMZ Sports shared some troubling new details from Tiger Woods’ harrowing car crash in late February.

Since the accident, law enforcement have been on a full-tilt investigation to uncover the cause of the crash. Using the SUV’s black box technology, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was able to determine that Tiger allegedly never hit the brakes in attempt to stop the car as is lost control off the road. In fact, he allegedly never took his foot off the gas.

According to TMZ’s sources in the Sheriff’s Department, Tiger was not speeding prior to the accident. But, when the golfer approached the site of the crash, evidence shows that he sped up before losing control of the vehicle.

With all of this evidence in mind, there’s been some speculation about what could have happened. One theory is that Woods became unconscious before losing control.

Arriving at the scene soon after the crash, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there was “no evidence of impairment” after observing Tiger’s behavior. Villanueva never attempted to get a warrant to blood test the golfer for any medications he may have been taking.

With no “obvious” signs of impairment, the Sheriff reportedly deemed a Drug-recognition expert (DRE) evaluation unnecessary.

“For anybody suggesting [Tiger] somehow received any different treatment than anybody else, he did not,” Villanueva said on Wednesday, per USA TODAY Sports. “I can tell you this: We do need more drug-recognition experts within the department. We need to hire more, but then again, that costs money. We need to train more. We’re going to be training with the resources we have to increase our pool of available DRE experts.

“And that’s something that obviously, lessons learned from every incident and how can we can apply what we learned to future events and to make ourselves more, a better organization and more effective? And those are one of the things we’re going to be doing.”

After the crash, the legendary golfer was rushed to Harbor-U.C.L.A. Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgeries on multiple serious injuries to his lower body. Thankfully, Woods is currently in recovery at home as his injuries were non life-threatening.