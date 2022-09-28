TNT Has Reportedly Found Dwyane Wade's Replacement

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Dwayne Wade (C), wife Gabrielle Union-Wade (L) and son Zaire (R) look on during the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

TNT has reportedly replaced Dwayne Wade.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Jamal Crawford has been hired by the network to be Wade's replacement.

He will succeed Wade on TNT's Tuesday night NBA panel that also features Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe.

Wade left TNT a couple of weeks ago to concentrate on his part-ownership of the Utah Jazz, per Marchand.

Crawford played in the NBA for 20 seasons before retiring just a few years ago. He played for the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, and the New York Knicks.

For his career, he averaged 14 points and two rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the floor.

It'll be interesting to see how Crawford does in his first major media gig. The NBA season will officially get underway on Tuesday, Oct. 19.