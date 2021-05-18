Tobias Harris Has Brutally Honest Comment On Play-In Tourney

Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers are sitting pretty at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 49-23 record. So, when asked about this year’s inaugural NBA play-in tournament, the Sixers forward gave a blunt and telling response.

“I’m a fan because we aren’t in it,” Harris said, per 76ers insider Noah Levick.

Starting later tonight, the NBA play-in tournament will make its first ever appearance. Teams ranked from No. 7-No. 10 in each conference will face off to decide who claims the final No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. The current No. 7 and No. 8 teams will play for the official No. 7 playoff seed. The loser of that matchup will take on the winner of a matchup between the current No. 9 and No. 10 teams for the official No. 8 seed.

While this new format has certainly made the final stretches of the NBA regular season more exciting for fans, it’s received some mixed reviews from players and coaches.

Most notably, LeBron James blasted the play-in tournament earlier this month when his Los Angeles Lakers squad began to slip further and further down the ranks in the West — saying, “whoever came up with that s— needs to be fired.” Now holding the No. 7 spot, LeBron and the Lakers will be forced to participate in the play-in tournament whether they like it or not.

But for teams up top like the 76ers, it’s playoff business as usual.

As the No. 1 seed in the East, Harris and the Sixers will take on the champion of this year’s first ever play-in tourney when the postseason tips off on May 22.