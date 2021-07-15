Today Is A Big Day For The NFL’s Franchise Tag

This afternoon marks an important deadline for NFL teams across the league. If you want to extend a franchise tagged player on a longterm contract, today is the day to do it.

If longterm contract negotiations aren’t sorted out by 4 p.m. ET, tagged players will have to operate under their current deals until after the 2021 season.

Seven players make up the list of currently tagged players: Bucs wideout Chris Godwin, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton, Jaguars OT Cam Robinson Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Jets safety Marcus Maye and Saints safety Marcus Williams.

According to Tampa Bay insider Rick Stroud, the Bucs were hoping to reach an extend deal with Chris Godwin before this afternoon’s deadline. But, more recent reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicate that the two sides won’t be able to reach an agreement before the end of the day. The other tagged wide receiver on this list, Allen Robinson, is also not expected to come to a longterm deal with the Bears, per CBS Sports.

Tomorrow is quietest franchise tag deadline I can ever remember. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) July 14, 2021

In addition to Godwin and Robinson, none of the other franchise tagged players are expected to longterm deals today either.

Headlining the franchise tagged players earlier this offseason was Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. But, after signing a massive six-year, $240 million contract back in March, his name has since been removed from that list.