Todd Bowles Asked If Rob Gronkowski Will Play In 2022

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 13, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Just like last offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back just about everyone for the upcoming season.

Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Ryan Jensen and several other free agents decided to re-up with the Buccaneers. However, there is still a very large question mark hanging over the team.

Will former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski come back for another season? That's a question new Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles even doesn't know the answer to just yet.

When speaking with reporters on Friday afternoon, Bowles said it's still "status quo" in regards to Gronk's decision whether to play or not. Bowles also said there no timetable on when he will make a decision.

Earlier this offseason, Gronk suggested he doesn't need very much time to prepare for the season.

“I feel like I can get ready at any time for football, like it’ll take me two weeks only, so, I’m not really worried about it,” Gronkowski said, per the New York Post. “It’s just cool just to be doing other things and enjoying them.”

