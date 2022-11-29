Todd Bowles Can't Answer Tom Brady, Mike Evans Question

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Mike Evans have failed to connect at the level they're accustomed to over the last few games.

In Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns, Evans reeled in just two catches for 31 yards.

This lack of production didn't come from a lack of targets. The Pro-Bowl wideout had nine passes from Brady sent his way — they just weren't able to connect.

Head coach Todd Bowles was asked about these struggles during a press conference on Tuesday.

“It’s a good question,” Bowles said, per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “Some of them were defensive calls, some of them we just missed it here and there. We’ve got to get that fixed, we’ve got to get them back on the same page.”

With 702 yards on the year so far, Evans has six more games to keep his streak of nine-straight 1,000-yard seasons alive.