Todd Bowles Has 2-Word Description For Where Bucs Are At

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles

There were a lot of words that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles could have used to describe his team's performance in their loss to the Carolina Panthers today. While many of them would have gotten him into some trouble, he chose two that were still pretty apt.

In his postgame press conference, Bowles admitted that his team is in a "dark place" right now. He called on his veterans and his young players to prove themselves in the weeks to come.

The veterans certainly haven't been doing everything they've needed to do in order to get this team over the hump. The offense couldn't even get on the board until the fourth quarter due in no small part to drops and off-target throws by quarterback Tom Brady.

The end result is a 3-4 start that has the potential to become even worse very quickly.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't even get enough time to lick their wounds before having to face the Baltimore Ravens this coming Thursday. After that, they play the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, the NFC South is so unimpressive this year that they could probably make the playoffs even if they win less than 11 games this season.

Something's got to be correct quickly in Tampa Bay. These next two games will test whether Todd Bowles and Tom Brady are able to right this ship.