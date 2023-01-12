Todd Bowles Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady Situation

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Monday's first-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys could be Tom Brady's last game in a Tampa Bay uniform — and possibly the last in his NFL career.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles isn't looking at it that way.

“I didn’t think about that in 2020, I didn’t think about that in 2021 and I’m not thinking about that this year,” Bowles told reporters on Wednesday, per ProFootballTalk. “I’m trying to stay focused – we’re trying to stay focused and make the main thing the main thing. Right now, we have a really good football team that we’ve got to play Monday night that we’ve got to get ready for. We’ll worry about that when we need to worry about that – right now, we need to worry about the Cowboys. It’s a good football team that we’re about to play [so] we’ve got to get ready.”

Brady is in the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers. Even if he doesn't retire from the NFL this offseason, he could very well be heading to a new team in 2023.

Despite welcoming the Cowboys to Raymond James Stadium on Monday night, Brady and the Bucs are currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs against the visiting Dallas squad.

That being said, it's never a good idea to bet against Brady — especially in the postseason.