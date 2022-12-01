Todd Bowles Has Brutally Honest Message For Bucs Players

TAMPA, FL - JUL 27: Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles smiles as he listens to some of his players during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 27, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's been a rough first year at the helm for Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. Despite owning the lead in the NFC South, his team is only 5-6 and might finish below .500 even if they make the playoffs.

Following the Bucs' stunning loss to the Cleveland Browns, Bowles was blunt in his assessment of the season. In a recent radio appearance, Bowles called on the leaders to step up and lead by example.

Bowles said that he needs players to start making more big plays and that they can't "piss away any more ball games." He believes that they can.

“The leaders lead and everybody else follows. So it’s time for our leaders to lead and step up. And everybody else has to follow, and make plays. Not just lead but make plays. And show them by example, show them by being vocal, show them by how they practice. And they’ve been doing that for the most part but, you know, we can’t piss away any more ball games... So it’s time for us to step up and make plays. We got six games left until we’ve got to get in the tournament," Bowles said, via ProFootballTalk.

The Buccaneers still boast a stout defense that ranks top 10 in the NFL. But their offense has dropped off massively from the past two years, currently ranking 27th in points and 18th in yards.

Todd Bowles' team has gotten into a number of close games, with eight of their games decided by just one score. Unfortunately, they're only 3-5 in those contests.

The Bucs are fortunate that the NFC South is so terrible, otherwise they would be getting a lot more heat for how unimpressive they've been this season.