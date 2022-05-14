Todd Bowles Has Telling Comment About Buccaneers Offense

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 11: New Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for new Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Coaches on January 11, 2019 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa,FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Todd Bowles was hired as a head coaching replacement for offensive-minded coach Bruce Arians earlier this year. That being said, the new Tampa Bay leader doesn't plan on making any big changes to the Buccaneers' offense.

Returning offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will remain in control of the team's offensive unit.

“Everybody thinks I’m changing the offense,” Bowles said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I didn’t get a head job to be an offensive coach. That’s not my job. I’ve always been a defensive coach, that doesn’t mean I can’t be a head coach."

Bowles said he and Tom Brady have a mutual understanding about this new team dynamic.

“Tom and I understand that. We have a great relationship going forward," he added. "We communicate constantly and I just look forward to working with him from a different angle. But we always talked football off the field when he was here, regardless.”

Bowles spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. Before that, he served a four-year stint as head coach of the New York Jets.