Todd Bowles Hints At 1 Change To Buccaneers Offense

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Buccaneers offense still has Tom Brady and Pro Bowl weapons on the outside, but points have been hard to come by this season.

Tampa Bay had just three points through the first three quarters of Monday night's game. But things seemed to pick up when Brady and the O sped up the tempo and went no-huddle; allowing TB12 was able to call plays at the line.

Something coach Todd Bowles says can be utilized more as the year continues on.

“Well, we’ve implemented it some,” Bowles said at Wednesday's press conference. “We did it against Atlanta. I thought we did it a little bit — It was either Carolina or Pittsburgh, as well. We can implement it more."

"Obviously, we can’t do that the whole game – the defense and special teams would be worn out," he continued. "But we can try to take advantage of some things that way. Really, it’s a block here and a block there, a play here and a play there for us to continue keeping offensive drives alive.”

Asked why the no-huddle works so well, Bowles replied that it "all starts with the quarterback" and Brady's ability to know the answers to the test.

With five games to go, the Buccaneers have just over a month to get things right.