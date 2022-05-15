Todd Bowles: Kyle Trask Will Get Opportunity To Compete For Backup Job

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

When the Buccaneers selected former Florida star Kyle Trask with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they were hoping he'd become a solid backup option to Tom Brady.

However, earlier this offseason Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said he doesn't believe Trask has what it takes to beat out Blaine Gabbert for the No. 2 spot.

"It's more of a learning curve. I don't see him competing with Gabbert this year," Christensen said. "I see Gabbert being the backup and Kyle being the developmental guy."

Todd Bowles doesn't like the sound of that. He wants competition at every position, including quarterback.

Trask will get a chance to compete for the No. 2 job.

“There’s competition everywhere, so there will be competition at that spot as well,” Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. “(Gabbert) finished the season at No. 2. We like Blaine. Trask is going to get his chance to play and compete and if he’s better, he’ll be No. 2. If he’s not, he won’t be. But he will have a chance to compete. He knows that, and everybody knows that.”

Well, there you have it. Trask will get a shot.

In all likelihood, Gabbert will win the backup gig. He's an experienced veteran who knows the offense.

Trask, meanwhile, will no doubt get plenty of reps during the preseason and he tries to improve his game.