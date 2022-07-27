Todd Bowles Makes His Opinion About Leonard Fournette Clear

TAMPA, FL - JUL 27: Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles smiles as he listens to some of his players during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 27, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A lot has been made about Leonard Fournette's weight over the last week and a half.

On Jul. 18, it was reported that Buccaneers coaches were unhappy with Fournette, who was weighing close to 260 lbs during mandatory minicamp.

Fournette denied that report on Twitter and said he weighed 245 during that time.

Todd Bowles then spoke about Fournette on Wednesday morning and said that he likes where he's at right now.

This is a positive development for the Bucs since Fournette is expected to be a big part of their offense this season.

The team signed him to a three-year $21 million deal back in March that can be worth up to $24 million in incentives. He finished the 2021 season with 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns off 180 carries.

He's also a big weapon in the passing game. He tallied 49 receptions for 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last year.