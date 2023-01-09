Todd Bowles Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL playoff matchups are officially set.

The last spot was locked up on Sunday night when the Seattle Seahawks clinched the seventh seed in the NFC thanks to the Green Bay Packers losing to the Detroit Lions.

One of the more intriguing matchups heading into the playoffs is the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys have the better record but due to them being a wild card team, they have to travel to Tampa Bay for the game.

When Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was asked about playing the Cowboys, he had a great answer.

"Everything concerns you when you play the Cowboys," Bowles said.

This will be a tough game for the Bucs' to win because of their inconsistency on offense this season. It also doesn't help that the Cowboys have had one of the best offenses in the NFL since Dak Prescott came back from his thumb injury.

Still, the game is at home for the Bucs and as the saying goes, any team can beat anyone on any given day.

Kickoff for this game will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on Jan. 16.