Todd Bowles Not With Buccaneers At Practice On Wednesday

TAMPA, FL - JUL 27: Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles smiles as he listens to some of his players during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 27, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles is reportedly away from the facility as the Buccaneers take the Wednesday practice field.

Per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times:

"So we've been told Todd Bowles is not at #Bucs headquarters today for personal reasons. He'll return tomorrow, we've been informed."

Bowles' absence comes in the midst of a two-game losing streak, as the Buccaneers look to get right against division rival Atlanta on Sunday.

Obviously details are scarce as to why Bowles needed to step away, but we certainly hope it's nothing too serious. And with the coach slated to be back in the building tomorrow, it certainly lends itself to not being something that would derail his HC duties going forward.

Assistant coach Harold Goodwin is expected to handle the media questions after Tampa's session.