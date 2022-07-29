Todd Bowles Offers Latest On Ryan Jensen After Scary Injury

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Alex Cappa #65 and Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still waiting on a final diagnosis for the training camp injury Ryan Jensen suffered on Thursday.

While nothing is final just yet, the team is pretty certain the Pro-Bowl center will miss some significant time.

“We don’t know the severity of it per se, but I do know he’ll miss some significant time, up to a couple of months, whether he’ll be back later in the season, November or December, that depends on what they find. He won’t be available anytime soon," head coach Todd Bowles said, per Bucs insider Greg Auman.

During Day 2 of Tampa Bay training camp, Jensen went down with what looked to be a serious left knee injury. The veteran lineman reportedly threw his helmet in frustration before he was carted off the practice field.

The Buccaneers, who are still waiting on final MRI results, fear that the injury could be season-ending.

Jensen claimed his first Pro-Bowl selection in his eighth NFL campaign this past season. The 31-year-old center proved himself as an excellent protector for veteran QB Tom Brady in the middle of the line.

As of right now, backup center Robert Hainsey, a second-year NFL pro, is expected to take over in Jensen's absence.

Hopefully Jensen is able to make a speedy recovery from whatever injury diagnosis he gets.