Todd Bowles Offers Update On Tom Brady's Status

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was excused from practice today due to a personal matter.

But just how long will the seven-time Super Bowl champion be away from the team? Bucs head coach Todd Bowles offered the media an update on Friday.

During his press conference, Bowles said he was unsure if Brady would be back for the team's practice this coming Saturday. But he made it clear that he's giving Brady as much time as he needs.

Given Brady's experience both in the Bucs offense and overall, it doesn't seem likely that his absence will have much of an impact on the team come September.

The 2021 season was a reminder that Tom Brady remains one of the best players in the NFL even at an age where most quarterbacks have far more good games behind them than in front of them.

Brady had career-highs in passing yards, completions and passing attempts - all of which led the NFL - as well as 43 touchdowns, which also led the league.

Despite the transition in head coaches from Bruce Arians to Todd Bowles, it's not expected that the team will see much of a dropoff (if any) this coming season.

Suffice it to say, as long as Tom Brady is available, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a contender against any team the league throws at them.