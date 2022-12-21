Todd Bowles Reveals His Message For Buccaneers Players

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles walks onto the field before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Despite a 6-8 record heading into Week 16, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a shot to win the NFC South and host a playoff game.

The Bucs have been wildly disappointing so far this season, but there's still hope for the recent Super Bowl winners.

During a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Todd Bowles was asked if he reminds his players that the postseason is still very much in reach.

“You always remind them, but you correct them first,” Bowles said, per ProFootballTalk. “You correct the film and you go over the tape and you’re still pissed off and disappointed, regardless of what’s in front of you. You let it go the next day once you watch the tape and you move on. Everything is still in front of us — we’re trying to win the division, we need to take care of ourselves. We don’t need to look at anybody else. We know what we have to do.”

The Bucs are one game ahead of the rest of the NFC South field. The Panthers, Falcons and Saints each hold 5-9 records so far this year. With games against Carolina and Atlanta to close out the 2022 regular season, the Bucs essentially control their own destiny heading into the postseason.

Tampa Bay will face off against the Arizona Cardinals in a primetime Week 16 matchup on Christmas Day.