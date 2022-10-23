Todd Bowles Reveals If He's Considering Coaching Changes After Loss

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

In arguably their most embarrassing loss since Tom Brady joined the team in 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Carolina Panthers - failing to score a touchdown in a 21-3 loss. And head coach Todd Bowles is fuming.

But after the game, Bowles made it clear that he had no intentions of making anyone pay for their 3-4 start with their job. Per NFL Network's Sara Walsh, he said that he is not planning to make any changes to the coaching staff right now, but does plan to change up some other things.

Changes would certainly be welcome after the way the Buccaneers have played these last few weeks. Tampa Bay have now lost four of their last five games. Their once stout defense has been gashed while their once unstoppable offense has been bottled up.

Bowles might not be calling for anyone's job right now, but the Buccaneers fanbase have no such problem:

"Always felt Byron Leftwich was the better choice for the Buccaneers to be head coach… this statement might have confirmed it," one fan wrote.

"Bring back Bruce Arians!" wrote another.

"Hopefully he gets a pink slip," a third wrote.

If it's any consolation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers it's that the rest of the NFC South is bad enough that they're still in the driver's seat for the division. But a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football would really make things difficult.

