Todd Bowles’ Son, Todd Bowles Jr, Announces Commitment

It’s a huge week in the Bowles household.

On Sunday, Buccaneers’ DC Todd Bowles Sr. will lead the Tampa Bay defense into Super Bowl LV. On Tuesday night, Todd Bowles Jr. announced his decision to accept a preferred walk-on position with the Rutgers football team.

Bowles Jr. took to Twitter to announce his decision.

“I am truly blessed and extremely excited to announce my commitment to Rutgers university,” he wrote.

Bowles Jr. is an unranked safety recruit out of Jesuit High School in Tampa Bay (just one mile away from Raymond James stadium). While Jr. never garnered too much attention on the recruiting trail, Bowles Sr. has high praise for his eldest son as a player.

“I think he plays like a coach,” Bowles said in an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this year. “He’s extremely bright and he can play a variety of positions. He’s a quarterback on the field. His work ethic is unbelievable and he’s a team player, he’ll do anything possible. You can stick him anywhere and he’ll play. I think his ultimate position will be safety because he’s a quarterback, but he’s played outside ‘backer, inside ‘backer, receiver, DB, he does a lot of things.”

After nine years in the NFL as a defensive back for Washington and San Francisco (1986-93), Bowles Sr. turned to a life of coaching. Working his way up through the NFL ranks with multiple franchises, the former Temple Owl landed his first head coaching gig with the Jets in 2015. Following his firing from New York in 2018, Bowles landed in Tampa Bay where he’s spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator.

With his commitment to the Scarlet Knights, Bowles Jr. will make his way back to the family’s home state of New Jersey. Rutgers notched a 3-6 record in 2020.