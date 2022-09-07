Todd Bowles: Tom Brady's 11-Day Absence Was "Good Thing" For Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 11: New Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for new Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Coaches on January 11, 2019 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa,FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has spent over a month answering questions about the status of quarterback Tom Brady. But now he has a new answer to questions about his previous absence.

In a recent interview with NBC's Tony Dungy, Bowles declared that Brady's absence was "a good thing." He said that the team got to develop their run game more and integrate backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask into their offense more.

Bowles believes that the strides they made with other parts of the offense will help the team in the long-term. He believes that the Buccaneers have figured out that they don't just need Brady to win.

“I thought it was a good thing,” Bowles said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “…And it kind of helped us develop our run game a little more. You know, it’s like, ‘Ok. We’ve got to play with Blaine or Kyle, let’s develop things we have to do to win the ballgame.’ And I think in that process we got our run game going a little more because we spent a little more time on it, which we probably wouldn’t have had he been here. So I think it’s helped us on the long run. And we figured out that we’re a team and not just one guy and a team.”

Certainly there are bound to be some players that benefit from Brady's absence. Getting extra time against the first-team defense will benefit just about anyone.

But it's still hard to imagine the Bucs being able to overcome any issues that Tom Brady might have. Whether he has a game with more interceptions than touchdowns or gets injured, the team's hopes still hinge on Brady.

Is Todd Bowles right about Brady's absence being a good thing, or is he just coping?