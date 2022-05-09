Todd Bowles Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 11: New Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for new Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Coaches on January 11, 2019 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa,FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At 44 years old, most NFL players either aren't playing or still are but not with the fire they once had. Don't include Tom Brady in that group.

Brady still has an unbelievable passion for the game. It's what caused him to un-retire earlier this offseason. He simply couldn't walk away from the game.

New Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told Colin Cowherd recently that Brady still has that "it factor" everyone talks about.

"Most of us stop playing in our early thirties if not at thirty. To still be playing like he does and have that kind of relationship he does with the locker room - young and older guys - is unbelievable," Bowles said, via SI.com. "It's a trait that you really can't teach, it's something that you gotta have, and that 'it factor' that everyone talks about, he has it."

With Brady back in the mix, the Buccaneers will be a favorite to win the Super Bowl next season.

Bowles, meanwhile, is entering his first year as head coach. He takes over for Bruce Arians, who stepped away earlier this year.