Todd Bowles Was Asked If Tom Brady Was 'All-In'

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It's a question that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has been asked numerous times before and will probably be asked every time the team has a bad game - and it was asked again this week - is Tom Brady "all-in" on the 2022 NFL season.

Speaking to the media this week, Bowles asserted that Brady has been "all-in" since the very beginning. He said that he hasn't followed any of the off-the-field news and pointed out that he doesn't do strictly football-related activities when he's done with work either.

“He's been all-in since we got him. He's all-in now," Bowles said, via Calvin Watkins. "I don't follow the off-the-field stuff. I listen to XM The Groove and Soul Town. My off-the-field activities are honestly not even football-related."

Brady may be the GOAT, but he isn't above reproach, especially after the offseason he's had. He literally retired at the end of the season only to change his mind a few weeks later.

It's pretty reasonable for people to question if Brady's "all in" when he had one foot out the door mere months ago.

It's not much of an exaggeration to say that Todd Bowles' first season as Bucs head coach will be totally dependent on how Tom Brady performs.

Brady is too far ahead of the curve of every other quarterback for anyone to reasonably feel otherwise.

If Tom Brady has even one game where he has more interceptions than touchdowns, everyone is going to wonder why.

But Bowles seems pretty confident that this won't be an issue. Maybe he's right.