Todd Gurley Appears To Have Made Decision On Football Career

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

For a moment in time, Todd Gurley was the unquestioned top back in the NFL.

From 2015-2019, Gurley was a member of the Rams, and saw a lot of his former teammates break through and win a Super Bowl championship this February.

And while the three-time Pro Bowler admitted he was happy for the guys he knew in LA, he revealed via NBC LX there was zero part of him that missed playing football.

There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there.' I appreciated my time in the league and I’ve done things I could have never even dreamed about.

Todd Gurley is still just 28-years-old, but debilitating knee injuries unfortunately robbed him of a lengthy and dominant career.

In three of his first four seasons, the former 10th overall pick rushed for over 1,100 yards double-digit touchdowns. Racking up three Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro selections, as well as an Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2017.

After his time with the Rams, Gurley played one season in Atlanta where his carries dropped off a bit, and he clearly wasn't the Todd Gurley football fans knew and loved.

Its nice that Todd Gurley is able to find peace with what was still an excellent NFL career.

It's just too bad we didn't get to see more of it.