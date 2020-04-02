Todd Gurley Had The Best Reaction To Von Miller’s April Fools’ Joke

Von Miller scared the Denver Broncos’ fan base with an April Fools’ day post on Instagram earlier this afternoon.

“Denver. It’s been REAL!!! First off I wanna thank the FANs! “Broncos Country” the best fan base in the world! The last 9 Years have been incredible! SB50!!! They can never take that away from us!! Excited to see what the future holds! All Love,” he wrote on Instagram.

Miller, 31, has played for the Broncos his entire career. Thankfully for Broncos fans, Miller’s post was not a serious one. It was an April Fools’ Day joke.

The best reaction to Miller’s post didn’t come from a Broncos fan, though. It came from an NFL running back.

Todd Gurley, who was cut by the Rams last month, reacted with a great comment.

“I was going to do the same thing this year but I got released two weeks ago,” he wrote.

Look at Todd Gurley’s comment to Von’s April Fools post 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3TZHyolLza — Zach Bye (@byesline) April 2, 2020

There’s always next year, Todd.