The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Todd Gurley Had The Best Reaction To Von Miller’s April Fools’ Joke

A closeup of Rams RB Todd Gurley in the team's alternate yellow uniforms.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Von Miller scared the Denver Broncos’ fan base with an April Fools’ day post on Instagram earlier this afternoon.

“Denver. It’s been REAL!!! First off I wanna thank the FANs! “Broncos Country” the best fan base in the world! The last 9 Years have been incredible! SB50!!! They can never take that away from us!! Excited to see what the future holds! All Love,” he wrote on Instagram. 

Miller, 31, has played for the Broncos his entire career. Thankfully for Broncos fans, Miller’s post was not a serious one. It was an April Fools’ Day joke.

The best reaction to Miller’s post didn’t come from a Broncos fan, though. It came from an NFL running back.

Todd Gurley, who was cut by the Rams last month, reacted with a great comment.

“I was going to do the same thing this year but I got released two weeks ago,” he wrote.

There’s always next year, Todd.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.