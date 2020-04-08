Todd Gurley’s New Message For The Rams Is Going Viral

Todd Gurley had a new message for the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday evening.

The All-Pro running back was released by the Rams last month. Gurley, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, was let go mostly for salary cap room.

“A lot of the decisions we make aren’t exclusively about a player, but you’re talking about how to fit a big puzzle together with your team,” head coach Sean McVay told reporters. “These are conversations that require a lot of different directions and kind of projections based on where we’re at, where we want to be … but there certainly were a lot of things that went into the discussion and ultimately the decision to make that move.”

Gurley was in the middle of a four-year, $60 million contract with the Rams. By cutting the running back in March, Los Angeles didn’t have to pay him $10.5 million in guaranteed money. The move clears up $5.5 million in cap space later this offseason and they’ll spread out his dead-money cap charges of $11.75 million over the next two years.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star had a new message for the Rams’ front office on Wednesday night.

@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 8, 2020

Gurley, 25, recently agreed to contract terms with the Atlanta Falcons. He’s reportedly signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the NFC South team. That’s good money, obviously, but far less than he was getting from the Rams.

The former Rams star leaves Los Angeles as a three-time All-Pro.

Gurley will clearly be extremely motivated heading into the 2020 season.