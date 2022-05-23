Todd Gurley's Career Appears To Be Over: NFL World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a 35 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It looks like Todd Gurley is done playing in the NFL.

Gurley didn't play in the NFL last season after spending time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and he seems to be at peace with it.

“There was not one time where I watched a game and was like, 'I wish I was out there," Gurley said. "I appreciated my time in the league and I’ve done things I could have never even dreamed about.”

Gurley was one of the best running backs in the NFL during his first few seasons in the league before injuries caught up to him. He's suffered multiple knee injuries throughout his career and they've made him miss a lot of games.

The NFL world isn't surprised that Gurley may be done playing due to those injuries.

Gurley was a top 10 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and has three seasons of 1,000+ rushing yards for his career.

If this is indeed it for him. he'll finish his career with 6,082 rushing yards and 67 touchdowns off 1,460 carries.