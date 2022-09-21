Todd Haley Explains Problem With Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half in the game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to really take off offensively and former offensive coordinator Todd Haley gave his thoughts on why.

Via Matt Koll of 937thefan.com, Haley pointed to one particular position group for the Steelers' struggles:

"The biggest area of concern is the receivers," Haley said. "There's talent there. To me if there's one thing that stands out it's just not being on the same page with quarterback and receivers and that has to get better."

After an incredible camp and preseason, Pittsburgh has yet to unlock rookie receiver George Pickens through two games; and the Steelers have scored just two touchdowns through the air.

Diontae Johnson currently sits as the team's leading receiver with 13 receptions for 112 yards but none of the team's WRs have found the endzone heading into Week 3.

They get the chance to course-correct with a Thursday night game against Cleveland.