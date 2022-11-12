Todd McShay Calls SEC True Freshman "A Special Talent"

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins has impressed early in his college football career.

The LSU defender has already started to earn future NFL draft pick consideration due to his freak athleticism and natural talent.

During Saturday's game between LSU and Arkansas, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay dubbed Perkins a "special talent" and future top 20 pick.

"Mark it down now… LSU true freshman LB Harold Perkins is a top-20 draft pick in 2025. He is a special talent!" McShay wrote on Twitter.

Perkins joined the LSU program's 2022 class as a five-star recruit and No. 1 overall linebacker in the nation. The 6-foot-2, 210 lbs freshman has elite speed and strength for a player so early in his college football career.

Heading into this afternoon's game, Perkins had 44 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception on the year. He added a strip sack to his stat line during today's matchup against Arkansas.

Perkins is certainly a player to keep an eye on as he goes through his collegiate career.