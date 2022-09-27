Todd McShay Names His Top 3 NFL Draft Quarterback Prospects

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

It's never too early to start discussing some draft-eligible players for the 2023 NFL Draft.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay gave his top three quarterbacks in next year's class on Tuesday afternoon, plus some quarterbacks that have stock rising.

"The clear-cut top-3 QBs in the 2023 class are CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, and Will Levis. Tyler Van Dyke and Anthony Richardson are loaded with traits but have disappointed. Talking to NFL scouts, these QBs are rising fast: BYU Jaren Hall, UT Hendon Hooker, and Fresno St Jake Haener," McShay tweeted.

It's highly likely that Stroud and Young will be the first two picks in next year's draft. It all comes down to personal preference.

Levis could also be a first-round pick but he'd likely be selected after Will Anderson and perhaps a few other players.

These rankings can and likely will change before the end of this season.