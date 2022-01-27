Todd McShay Names ‘Wild Card’ Quarterback Prospect

A sleeper quarterback prospect has piqued draft analyst Todd McShay’s interest.

There’s still a few months to go until the 2022 NFL Draft. We all know who the big quarterback names are, like Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell. But what about the sleeper prospects?

McShay believes Nevada’s Carson Strong is the biggest “wild card” heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I’m really interested to see what Carson Strong does, coming out of Nevada,” McShay said on the First Draft podcast, transcribed by 247Sports. “I mean, all of a sudden, you’re thrust into this Mobile situation where you come in — you’ve got general managers, scouts, head coaches from the league watching you, your every move in practice.

“… How does he handle this moment? I know what I see on tape from him. I see a guy who’s 6-4-plus, 215-plus pounds. He can move pretty well for his size. He has a rifle for an arm. Can make all the throws down the field you want. But he struggled under pressure at times, and that’s the area that — how do you improve upon that a week at the Senior Bowl? How do you show that you can get better at this area? Part of it is mental, just understanding where the pressure’s coming from, knowing what the defense is trying to do.

“… But I’m interested to see, with Carson Strong, how does he perform inside the meeting rooms. When you talk to coaches on the coaching staff, what do they say about him? What do the other players say about him, in terms of his leadership? Does he handle his pressure well? Because Strong, in my opinion, is kind of a wild card.”

There’s no clear QB1 or even QB5 in this draft class. That gives Strong the opportunity to move up with a strong pre-draft performance at the combine and Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl practices begin next week. Strong will be among the participants.