Todd McShay Announces He Won’t Be Working NFL Draft For ESPN

Todd McShay will not be a part of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage tonight.

The veteran NFL Draft expert announced on Twitter that he is currently recovering at home from the coronavirus. He will not be a part of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage this weekend.

“I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m home recovering from coronavirus.”

McShay had been noticeably absent from ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage in recent days. He announced this afternoon that he’s suffering from COVID-19 and will be unable to go on TV.

“I also want to assure you I’ll be back,” McShay added. “Thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes.”

McShay joined ESPN in 2006 as an NFL Draft and college football analyst. He’s since become one of the top football experts on television.

We’re disappointed that McShay won’t be on TV tonight, but we’re glad to hear that he’s recovering at home. We look forward to seeing him back on the air soon.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. E.T. It’ll air on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.