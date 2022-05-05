Todd McShay Predicts No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

As soon as the 2022 NFL Draft came to a close, analysts around the league began scrambling to create their "way-too-early" mock drafts for the 2023 class.

On Thursday -- exactly one week removed from the start of this year's first round -- veteran ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay revealed his predictions for next year's selection process.

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, McShay predicts Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will go to the Houston Texans.

"The Texans believe in quarterback Davis Mills, but if they actually end up picking No. 1 next April, something went terribly awry for Mills during his sophomore season," McShay writes.

Stroud is a preseason Heisman favorite heading into the Buckeyes' 2022 campaign. After an outstanding sophomore season that saw him collect 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions on 71.9 percent completion, the talented young signal caller is expected to mount another solid performance in Year 3.

McShay's 2023 mock has things returning to the status quo on the quarterback front.

Following a rare draft that saw just one quarterback go in the first round (Kenny Pickett, No. 20), the ESPN analyst has five quarterbacks coming off the board in the top-10. He predicted reigning Heisman trophy winner, Alabama QB Bryce Young, as the No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Lions.

What do you think of McShay's No. 1 prediction?