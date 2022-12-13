Todd McShay Reveals Surprising 2023 NFL Draft Prediction

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

With the college football season almost over, that means it's time for NFL Draft talk to heat up.

ESPN's Todd McShay is always one step ahead of everyone when it comes to the draft and that was proven yet again on Tuesday when he released his first mock draft.

The first four picks were run-of-the-mill before he got to the Philadelphia Eagles. Even though the Eagles have the best team in the NFL right now, they're still projected to have a top-five pick because of their trade with the New Orleans Saints this past April.

With that pick, McShay has the Eagles taking Texas star running back Bijan Robinson, which would be a surprise since Miles Sanders has done a great job as the starting running back this season.

Still, McShay thinks that it would make more sense for the Eagles to draft Robinson rather than bring Sanders back next season.

"I know the 'it's too early for a running back' arguments are coming, and I agree 99% of the time. But why spend heavily on re-signing Sanders or bringing in another back in free agency when Robinson -- who is an upgrade -- is available here on a rookie deal? Robinson cruised to 1,580 yards and 18 TDs on the ground this season while breaking 91 tackles. Dropping him into the league's best offense would be scary for every other team. Philly also has another first-rounder down the board," McShay wrote, (first transcribed by The Big Lead).

This would certainly make their offense that much tougher to stop.

Robinson was one of, if not the best running back in college football this season. He finished the season with 258 rushes for 1,580 yards and 14 touchdowns.

We'll have to see if that's who the Eagles take when next April comes around.