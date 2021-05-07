Todd McShay Says 1 QB In 2022 Class Reminds Him Of Joe Burrow

Through two seasons as the starting quarterback for the USC Trojans, Kedon Slovis has made a name for himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class. ESPN analyst Todd McShay certainly agrees with this sentiment — listing the rising junior as the first QB off the board next year with the No. 2 overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

In addition to giving Slovis this sky-high draft rating, McShay also gave the Trojan QB a flattering pro comparison. Earlier this week on ESPN’s NFL Live, the analyst likened Slovis’ game to that of recent Heisman Trophy winner and rising NFL star Joe Burrow.

“He reminds me a little bit of Joe Burrow,” McShay said. “He winds up going to a big-time program, but he wasn’t highly-recruited coming out of high school; 6’3, doesn’t have the biggest frame and has a solid, not elite arm. But he can maneuver inside the pocket, he’s smart, he’s accurate and he’s really able to throw rolling to his right and to this left.”

Coming out of high school in Scottsdale, Arizona, Slovis was a three-star recruit and the No. 26 prostyle quarterback in the 2019 class. Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 lbs, the young QB doesn’t exactly have the ideal NFL frame — but what he lacks in size, he makes up for with deadly accuracy and on-field IQ.

Through two seasons and just 18 games in Los Angeles, Slovis has logged 5,423 yards, 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions on a red-hot 70.0 completion percentage.

While Slovis is certainly a solid option in the 2022 quarterback draft pool, McShay may have been a bit hasty by putting him as the No. 1 QB off the board. North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder should all be firmly in the mix for that conversation as well.

Who’s your top quarterback in college football next season?