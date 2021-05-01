Todd McShay Thinks 1 Player Could Be Late Round “Steal”

In today’s third day of the 2021 NFL Draft, teams are looking to find their diamonds in the rough late in the order.

According to NFL insider Todd McShay, the Cincinnati Bengals got a “steal” by selecting former Michigan running back Chris Evans with a sixth-round, No. 202 overall pick.

Todd McShay just said of Chris Evans to Bengals: "This could be a sixth-round steal". — angelique (@chengelis) May 1, 2021

Through four seasons in Ann Arbor, Evans put together some solid numbers for the Wolverines — logging 2,274 yards and 17 touchdowns from scrimmage. Playing just six games in 2020 though, his senior campaign was certainly a down year. Collecting just 73 yards and one touchdown this past season, Evans’ draft stock took a significant blow.

Despite this down season, his potential as a talented running back prospect seems to have caught the eye of the Bengals.

After losing longtime backup RB Giovani Bernard to the Tampa Bay Bucs this offseason, the addition of Evans could fill a much-needed role behind starter Joe Mixon in 2021.

Evans will now join No. 5 overall pick Ja’Marr Chase as the only other offensive skill-position player to join the team via draft so far.

Traveling just one state down from Michigan to Ohio, Evans will look to revive his solid play through his upcoming rookie season.