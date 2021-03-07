Todd McShay Has 2 Big Trade Predictions In His Latest Mock Draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay has a couple of big trade predictions in his latest mock draft release.

The 2021 NFL Draft is expected to be very eventful at the quarterback position, especially at the top of the first round.

McShay has two big trade predictions involving quarterbacks in his latest mock draft prediction. He has two teams trading up for Justin Fields and Mac Jones, respectively.

The trade predictions from McShay:

Panthers trade with the Dolphins to move up to No. 3 overall to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields

49ers trade with the Broncos to move up to No. 9 overall to select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper also sees the 49ers making a move, but he believes Fields is the better fit in San Francisco.

“I get that (Justin Fields is) a little polarizing,” Kiper said this week. “I get the criticism because of those two (bad) games (during the season). But I think for No. 7 for that 49ers offense (if they) feel we can get an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo with Justin Fields I think would be a move that maybe they make. I see Justin Fields going in this general area that’s why I was trying to figure out the team that would be interested in maybe moving up to that spot. I see Denver maybe going with more of a veteran like Deshaun Watson; they had interest in Matthew Stafford. I think the 49ers would be, with Kyle Shanahan, a nice fit for Justin Fields.”

These are just predictions for now, but it seems clear that there will be a lot of movement inside the top 10 this year.