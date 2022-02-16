Todd McShay Unveils First 5 Picks Of Next Mock Draft

With Super Bowl LVI done and the 2022 NFL season officially in the rearview, the NFL world can turned its attention to the 2022 draft.

Tomorrow morning, ESPN veteran draft analyst Todd McShay will reveal his official Mock Draft 2.0. The first five picks of the draft are held by No. 1 Jacksonville, No. 2 Detroit, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 New York Jets and No. 5 New York Giants.

Here are the five players McShay will be using as his top picks (no order):

OT Ikem Ekwanu (NC State)

DS Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

DE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

OT Evan Neal (Alabama)

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

If McShay’s top five holds, this year’s draft will be the first since 2017 that a quarterback wasn’t taken with the No. 1 overall pick. Furthermore, it would be the first time since 2013 that a QB wasn’t taken anywhere in the top five. Last year, the top-three picks were each quarterback options.

This year’s draft is top-loaded with some solid defensive and offensive line talent. And with Joe Burrow sacked seven times in this past Sunday’s Super Bowl, the importance of strength in the trenches is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

How would you order McShay’s mock draft top five?