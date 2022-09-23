Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday.

The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session.

Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report until this afternoon. Tampa Bay insider Rick Stroud said the 45-year-old quarterback was repeatedly shaking the ring finger on his throwing hand.

“I feel great. It’s football season, so... yeah,” Brady said when asked about the injury earlier this week.

Later on his Let's Go! podcast, Brady told co-host Jim Gray that his finger was "banged up" during the Bucs' Week 2 win over the Saints.

Through Brady is now listed on the injury report, he has no questionable designation. Given his history of playing through hidden injuries, it would be a shock if he didn't suit up for this weekend's matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Brady has 402 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 59% passing through a 2-0 start to the 2022 season.