Tom Brady Added To Injury Report: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their injury report ahead of a showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

It's safe to say the team is pretty beat up - and it's only Week 3. One troubling addition to the injury report this week was quarterback Tom Brady, who was added with a finger injury.

While Brady was added to the injury report, Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud said Brady was a full participant in practice.

Nevertheless, fans are concerned.

"Everything is coming up Packers yeah..." one fan said.

"Bucs are a mess," said another fan.

Brady has insisted that the injury isn't significant and he should be able to play this weekend. “I feel great. It’s football season, so... yeah,” Brady said when asked about the injury earlier this week.

Later on his Let's Go! podcast, Brady told co-host Jim Gray that his finger was "banged up" during the Bucs' Week 2 win over the Saints.

Brady has 402 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while completing just 59-percent of his passes.