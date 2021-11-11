Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bye Week

You would think Tom Brady, a 44-year-old quarterback and 22nd-year NFL veteran, would relish the opportunity to get some rest during the Buccaneers’ Week 9 bye.

But when asked about not playing this past weekend, it was clear that Brady’s relentless football mind was at it again.

“It’s football season and we’re football players. You think about football most of the time. You don’t go on vacation,” the all-time great QB said, per NFL insider Sara Walsh.

When you look at the numbers Brady is putting up in his 22nd season, it’s not surprising that he’s eager to get back out on the field in Week 10. Through eight weeks, the Tampa Bay QB has logged a league-leading 25 touchdowns and 331.3 passing yards per game. With the help of his stellar play, the reigning-champion Bucs are off to a 6-2 start in 2021.

Another reason Brady is likely itching to get back out there is to avenge Tampa Bay’s Week 8’s loss. Just before his team’s bye week, the superstar quarterback fell to the New Orleans Saints 36-27.

Coming off a week of rest, Tom Brady and the Bucs will face off against the Washington Football Team this Sunday.