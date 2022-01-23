Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ With His Wife, Gisele

Amid growing talk of Tom Brady retiring, it’s important to look back on what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said about his marriage with Gisele Bundchen.

Back in the fall, Brady admitted that retirement was a “very difficult issue” in his marriage to the supermodel.

Naturally, Gisele would prefer for Brady to retire so he could spend more time with friends and family members.

“But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida.”

Brady, 44, is reportedly non-committal on the 2022 season and beyond.

Tom Brady remains non-committal to playing beyond this season and although he could decide to play again, it is currently not given, sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.https://t.co/DrL8758io5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2022

Perhaps Brady will finally be swayed to retire this offseason.

The Bucs aren’t done yet, though. Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Los Angeles is set for 3 p.m. E.T.